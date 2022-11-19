STK Opens a Massive Chophouse in the Dallas Arts District

STK Steakhouse is looking to make a big splash in Big D. The chain, with 24 restaurants in major Metropolitan cities in North America, Europe, and Asia, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, opened one of its largest properties in Dallas this month.

It’s so huge that it has two distinct dining rooms, one on an elevated platform that’s loaded with flowers and round tables for large groups, and a second in a rounded space with smaller tables that are surrounded by a wall of floor to ceiling windows. There’s also a tucked-away dining area with two tables that seat eight to 12 and, of course, the bar. And that’s just where Diners can sit right now; the staff tells Eater Dallas that this spring when patio seating is back in play, the available seats will increase exponentially.

“They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we can’t wait to make STK’s signature ‘vibe dining’ experience larger than life in Dallas,” Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, president and CEO of the One Group tells Eater Dallas.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be easy to get a table for dinner. When Eater Dallas was there, tables started filling up for lunch at 11 am, just after it opened. STK Dallas will serve dinner and lunch daily, and offer a brunch menu on weekends, all heavy on Steak and seafood.

Executive chef John Holloman has an extensive resume in steakhouses and fine dining — he’s previously worked for Gordon Ramsay in Boston, and before that was a Dallas local with stints at Del Frisco and Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse.

Like any Steakhouse worth its chops, STK will also offer Burgers — probably the best to-go option from the place, for those who work nearby and don’t have time to sit down for a Steak meal.

It also offers “date night” and “power lunch” menus served Prix fixe-style to mix and match from a limited selection of dishes, and a happy hour menu that includes a few bites. (Get the STK and fries, a fascinating take on Steak fries.)

Diners can order some special dishes, including a surf and turf board that comes with a Tomahawk 18 oz. bone-in strip, a 10 oz. filet, lobster tails, shrimp, asparagus, tater tots, a selection of Steak sauces (chosen from a menu of eight options), and torched butter.

With a name like STK, the obvious move here will be ordering a Steak — and there are numerous options to choose from, including a selection of A5 Japanese wagyu cuts. But don’t miss the miso-glazed Chilean sea bass. The dish sounds pretty standard and is served with bok choy, shallots, and Thai basil, but the sauce is remarkable.

For steak lovers, there are options to go big, medium, or small — whatever feels just right to you.

“We’re thrilled to finally have our doors open in one of America’s beefiest cities and be able to share the unique STK experience… We’re excited to expand our menu in the coming weeks with exclusive dishes that you won’t be able to find at any other STK location,” Holloman told Eater Dallas.

STK Steakhouse in Dallas is open now at 2000 McKinney Avenue. It serves lunch Monday to Friday from 11 am to 3 pm Dinner is served on Monday through Thursday from 3 pm to 11 pm, on Friday and Saturday from 3 pm to 1 am, and on Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm Brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm