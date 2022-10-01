Stix Golf Simplifies the Golf Buying Process With Affordable, Attractive Clubs

Three years ago, Gabe Coyne set up a few golf outings with friends who were gradually migrating back to the sport.

For many, life responsibilities had put tee times on the backburner. Careers, marriages and children took priority. Yet here they were, in their mid-30s, dusting off the clubs and rekindling the golf flame.

They quickly realized their clubs were old and outdated. Not persimmon-wood-old but aged within the last 20 years. Little did any of them know it would lead to an upstart direct-to-consumer club retail company.

