Stitch launches a suitcase that expands into a golf club travel bag | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags
Just in time for holiday travel craziness, this ingenious new design from well-loved Headcover designer Stitch means you don’t have to go hunting around your garage for your golf club travel bag if you want to take flight with your trusty equipment. The bag—dubbed “the Mut,” short for multi-use traveler—can function as a TSA-approved carry-on-sized Duffel (that, yes, actually will fit in the plane’s overhead storage compartments) and, when unzipped, expands to convert the bag into a proper travel case.
RELATED: Must-have golf trip and travel essentials, according to Golf Digest Editors
Even when extended as a travel bag, side pockets help Stow your golf bag regulars, and maybe even a change of clothes or two. The bag comes in classic black (with a playful orange stripe, to be revealed once the bag is extended, in the Stitch signature color). Available for pre-sale now—products ship starting November 20—the bag retails at $498.
RELATED: You need to start traveling with this tour-pro Trusted $29 piece of gear
To keep your Clubs protected, the MUT comes with a torsion bar, and the wheels and extendable handle work in either style. Plus, the fabric uses Stitch’s signature water- and stain-resistant technology, with nylon padding for extra resilience.
While the North Carolina-based company first made a name for itself in the head cover space, they’re becoming forces to be reckoned with as they expand their line of golf accessories that Blend style with practicality, exemplifying the ideals to attune to golfers, of walking the line between form and function.
“Like all Stitch products, the Mut was engineered to help Golfers look and perform their best,” CEO Brad King said of the design. “By focusing on details and unique features designed for today’s demanding consumer, we were able to create an unparalleled travel bag.”
RELATED: 11 items you need to wear on the golf course this fall
.