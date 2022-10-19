Still Time To Register For Friday’s Brew Masters Golf Tournament

MURRIETA, CA — Golfers and supporters of the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce are heading out Friday for a day of golf, food and support of area businesses. The Brew Masters Golf Tournament caps off Craft Beer Week.

The annually-held Brew Masters Golf Tournament combines two of the most popular activities in Murrieta – beer tasting and golf, according to organizers.

Golfer registration begins at 8:30 am The shotgun start is planned for 10 am Friday at the Golf Club At Rancho California 39500 Robert Trent Jones Parkway in Murrieta.