Still Time To Register For Friday’s Brew Masters Golf Tournament
MURRIETA, CA — Golfers and supporters of the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce are heading out Friday for a day of golf, food and support of area businesses. The Brew Masters Golf Tournament caps off Craft Beer Week.
The annually-held Brew Masters Golf Tournament combines two of the most popular activities in Murrieta – beer tasting and golf, according to organizers.
Golfer registration begins at 8:30 am The shotgun start is planned for 10 am Friday at the Golf Club At Rancho California 39500 Robert Trent Jones Parkway in Murrieta.
The event will consist of local craft beer tastings, food tastings, networking and competing for prizes, all while participants get to play their favorite sport.
“You don’t have to be a great golfer, just come and have fun,” a Murrieta Chamber of Commerce spokesperson said. “Build new relationships and enjoy tasting the Greatest Beers our local brew Masters have to offer.”
- Buffalo Wild Wings.
- Sharon’s Creole Kitchen.
- The Mill.
- PUDN.
- Which ‘Wich Sandwiches.
- Dunkin’.
- and more.
Businesses:
- Tee Box Sponsors are only $200 for Members / $400 for Non-Members
- Set up on the green for golfer visibility.
For more information, visit the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce online.