‘Still Time to Delete This’: Radical Rule Change Proposal in Golf Gets Ruthlessly Slammed by the Online Community

Every sport has its own rules to handle when two players or teams end the match in a draw. With the FIFA World Cup currently underway in Qatar, the entire sports community has soccer on their minds. In soccer, these ties are settled with a penalty shootout. Golf, on the other hand, uses the playoff method.

Recently, members of a golf magazine went on to suggest that maybe golf too should change its rules to make it more like soccer’s. The fans, on the other hand, weren’t too keen on the idea.

Golf Word reacts to a new rule suggestion to handle ties

Ina recent post, Golf Digest made a bold suggestion. They agreed with their play editor, who said, “We need penalty shootouts in golf. No more playoffs. Just consecutive six-footers until someone misses.”

The Golf Magazine wrote, “This could be fun. Thoughts?” But the fans weren’t impressed with the post and lashed out at Golf Digest.

They strongly put forth their opinions, declaring that it was a horrible idea. One fan even hilariously asked the Magazine if they were okay, while another said, “Still time to delete this tweet.”

Other fans went on to clap back at soccer, suggesting the two sports cannot be compared.

The golf world certainly didn’t like the idea of ​​6-footer penalties. What are your thoughts?

How are draws currently settled at events?

In golf, the person or team (in the case of team events) with the lowest score wins. But many times, two players end the game tied at the same score. The players who tied for first then face off against each other in a playoff.

There are two types of playoffs: Sudden death and aggregate. In the aggregate playoff, the tied pair faces off against each other after a certain number of holes, and the player with the lowest score after that wins. If an aggregate playoff also ends with both players scoring equally, then the game moves onto Sudden death.

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, US – April 4, 2022 Jordan Spieth of the US plays out from the bunker on the 2nd tee during a practice round REUTERS/Mike Blake

In Sudden death, the players play only one hole at a time. The winner of the hole takes home the title, but if both players tie the hole, they move on to the next one. This continues until one player wins the event.

Of the four major championships, the Masters sees a tie directly resolved by sudden death, while the US Open ties end in a 2-hole aggregate playoff. The Open Championship and the PGA Championship see the tied players play in a 3-hole format.

Which playoff method do you prefer? And do you believe the penalties are worthwhile? Let us know in the comments below.