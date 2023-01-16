Still no votes for Kentucky in the AP Poll

Kentucky’s win over Tennessee was big, but not enough to make AP Voters forget about the loss to South Carolina in Rupp. The new AP Poll is out and, like last week, Kentucky received zero votes. Tennessee is down four spots to No. 9.

After Eleven ranked teams lost on Saturday and two on Sunday, the AP Top 25 is all Shook up. The top four — Houston, Kansas, Purdue, and Alabama — remain the same, but after that, it’s changed all across the board. Alabama is now the highest-ranked team in the SEC, at No. 4, followed by Tennessee at No. 9, Auburn at No. 16, and Arkansas No. 25. After back-to-back losses, Missouri dropped out of the Top 25 but still received three votes. Texas A&M, Kentucky’s opponent on Saturday, received five votes.

Check it all out below.

AP College Basketball Poll – Jan. 16

RANK TEAM TREND POINTS 1 Houston (17-1) – 1,460 (34) 2 Kansas (16-1) – 1,446 (23) 3 Purdue (16-1) – 1,382 (3) 4 Alabama (15-2) – 1.347 5 UCLA (16-2) ↑2 1,237 6 Gonzaga (16-3) ↑2 1.178 7 Texas (15-2) ↑3 1.122 8 Xavier (15-3) ↑4 1.047 9 Tennessee (14-3) ↓4 1.019 10 Virginia (13-3) ↑3 926 11 Arizona (15-3) ↓2 838 12 Iowa State (13-3) ↑2 795 13 Kansas State (15-2) ↓2 771 14 TCU (14-3) ↑3 753 15 UConn (15-4) ↓9 668 16 Auburn (14-3) ↑5 553 17 Miami (FL) (14-3) ↓1 487 18 Charleston (18-1) ↑4 351 19 Clemson (15-3) – 339 20 Marquette (14-5) ↑5 306 21 Baylor (12-5) – 267 22 Providence (14-4) ↓3 262 23 Rutgers (13-5) – 131 24 Florida Atlantic (16-1) – 126 25 Arkansas (12-5) ↓10 115

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1