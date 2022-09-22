Still ‘Misbehavin” at Sonoma Arts Live

There’s still two weekends for Sonoma theatergoers to catch the stage revue about legendary jazz pianist Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller in “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” the latest production of Sonoma Arts Live.

Waller is considered among the Greatest jazz pianists of the 20th century, and the revue – with book written by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby, Jr. – is filled with song and dance. The title comes from one of Waller’s biggest hits.

Directed by Aja Gianola-Norris, the musical takes the audience back to a time when Manhattan Hotspots like the Waldorf and the Savoy Ballroom were the playgrounds of high society.

Gianola-Norris said the show provides another “exciting” opportunity to bring “diversity, representation and authenticity” to the county musical theater scene.

“As an artist of color, having the opportunity to joyfully engage in a show that has cultural relevance feels important and deeply meaningful,” said Gianola-Norris in an announcement of the show. “We’re excited to transport you back to the Harlem Renaissance: the 1920s and 1930s when rhythm tap, nightclubs, stride piano and jazz bands were all the rage.”

Five performers make up the cast: Serena Elize Flores, Aja Gianola-Norris, D’Artagnan Riviera, Phillip Percy Williams and Jonathen Blue, with music direction by Neil Fontano. Choreography for the production is provided by Assistant Director Tyehimba Kokayi.

According to a description from Sonoma Arts Live, the show “is an evening of rowdy, raunchy and humorous songs that encapsulate the various moods of the era and reflect Waller’s view of life as a journey meant for Pleasure and play.”

The show features a live band, with Fontano at the keyboard. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” was originally performed on Broadway. It has since had numerous revivals.

Performances are Thursday to Sunday, through Sept. 25, in Andrews Hall at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. Tickets are available at sonomaartslive.org. Tickets are available online at sonomaartslive.org or by calling Sue Martin at 707-484-4874.