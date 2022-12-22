Still in the running for Peyton Bowen?

Peyton Bowen is technically still on the board for the Notre Dame football program in one of the wildest recruitments anyone will ever see. While it seems unlikely he genuinely reneges on flipping his commitment to Oregon, the paperwork has yet to be submitted for Bowen to sign with Oregon officially.

Bowen had been committed to the Notre Dame football program for just under a year, and it seemed they were always the team to beat. But, out of nowhere, as can happen given the current state of college football, Oregon swooped in with bags of money. Given what was rumored as a 2 million dollar offer, while that may not be entirely true, there’s obviously money being thrown in his direction.

It seemed too good for Bowen, who faked everyone out, even at his impromptu selection ceremony this morning. They threw on the Notre Dame hat briefly before whipping it down and switching it out for the Oregon hat on the table. Since then, there have been Rumors of indecision and behind-the-scenes contemplation that have halted completing all the paperwork necessary to be enrolled at Oregon.

In one of the wildest Sagas you’ll ever see as far as student-athlete recruitment goes, Peyton Bowen’s seems to be continuing for just a bit longer. While I’ve read that Notre Dame fans shouldn’t get their hopes up, anything, quite literally, can happen at this point. As we’ve seen thus far, Bowen committed to a school he hadn’t even visited or been talking to for longer than a couple of months maximum.

Honestly, whatever happens in the end, I want this drama and saga to be over and done with. I’m sure most fans of most fanbases feel the same way. Frankly, I’m sure Bowen and his parents especially feel this way. But, when it comes down to it, he’s a young high school student still figuring life out.

If he hasn’t already, he’ll learn, sooner rather than later, that how he handled the situation today wasn’t the correct way. We all make mistakes; we’re all human. He’s young; he’ll learn. I truly hope nothing but the best for Peyton Bowen moving forward. Best of luck, Peyton.