“Still Go Back & Watch My Goal Against Juventus Occasionally, Derby D’Italia Always A 50/50 Match”

Former Inter and Napoli midfielder Igor Shalimov can still recall his goal against Juventus.

Speaking to Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview published in today’s print edition, the Russian also gave the view that there are never really true favorites in a match between the Nerazzurri and Juventus.

Shalimov played for Inter for two seasons between 1992 and 1994, with a clear highlight of his time at the club being his goal scored against the Bianconeri.

Scoring in the Derby d’Italia always means something different for Inter players, as Juventus are one of the major rivals for the club and the fans no matter the circumstances.

Shalimov, who also went on to play for the likes of Udinese, Bologna, and Napoli in Serie A, looked back on the moment, and admitted that it’s still one that he likes to relive from time to time.

“I will confess, even to this day it’s something that I go and look up to watch every now and again,” the Russian said of his goal against Juventus.

He called it “A really good goal, which came about from a mistake by Julio Cesar, from Sosa’s stubbornness in winning the ball back, and from Fontolan’s getting the ball to me at just the right time.”

Of the match between the two teams on Sunday, Shalimov said that “It’s a match where there are never favourites, it’s always 50/50.”