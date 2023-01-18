“Still Better Than 95% NBA City Edition” – $471 Million Soccer Team Releases Unique Valentine’s Day Kits Only to Get Destroyed on Social Media

Napoli is pulling off an Arsenal on Serie A teams having lost just one match out of 18 they have played. A couple of days ago, they clowned on Juventus, playing excellent soccer and annihilating them 5-1. Napoli has been imperious and other teams seem scared to face them. The team is currently sitting at the no. 1 spot on the League table having a sound lead of 9 points from the 2nd placed Milan. However, the club recently did something that put fans in a tricky spot.

Napoli is a serious candidate for winning this league and might present a surprising run in the UEFA Champions League. How the club will perform in the future, only time will tell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Napoli released a new soccer kit

The club has officially released its Valentine’s day themed kit. They Tweeted the official announcement and wrote, “It’s her, the Napoli shirt!“. Fans are not happy about this kit and these are a few reasons,

Napoli might be table toppers after a long time, but they sure are winners when it comes to launching themed kits. They had released their Christmas kit just a month ago. Sticking to the theme they got going on in the kits department, the Serie-A club has targeted the next coming holiday.

DIVE DEEPER

Millionaire Comedian Jimmy Fallon Likes Argentina’s Controversial FIFA WC Winner to Mucinex Medicine’s Villainous Mascot, Mr. Mucus, in a Hilarious Fashion

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans are not buying whatever the club is putting out, however, given the kind of run they are on, it is safe to say they will attract many fans to buy. Dedicated club fans are also going to spend money to get their hands on the exclusive kit. It is not clear how often the club would wear this kit.

More than $2k for kits

In March 2022, Footy Headlines reported that soccer club Napoli had released the 13th kit of the season up to that point with 3 months left in the season. According to the calculations they made from their shop, it would cost around 2000 USD if you wanted to own every kit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Cause Man U Terminated His Contract Fans Destroy Cristiano Ronaldo on Social Media After Comments From Terminator Star Arnold Schwarzenegger Resurface

These are extremely hard times for Napoli fans as the team is throwing new kits out monthly. However, none has received as much backlash as the upcoming Valentine’s day kit is receiving on its announcement.