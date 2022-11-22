‘Stick to Golf’: Netizens Brutally Troll Paige Spiranac for Her Viral Soccer Video

Social media is an imminent part of everyone’s life now. People often keep up with current events, trends, and festivities in their content too. Paige Spiranac, with her huge fan following of over 3.7 million, does so too. The ex-professional golfer not only talks about golf on her channel and her social media, but is often seen indulging in other sports too; like MLB, football and even basketball.



In a recent video, the 2022 Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman addressed what’s on every sports lover’s mind right now, the FIFA World Cup, which is currently ongoing in Doha, Qatar.

Fans react to Paige Spiranac playing “Soccer”

Points Bet recently tweeted a video of the golf beauty playing football. She started the video by saying, “The World Cup is here.”

Spiranac further went on to explain why she would spend the next minute kicking around a football. She said, “I’m going to test my FIFA rating and see if I can potentially play soccer, football.”

Paige guessed she wouldn’t fare too well and said, “Probably not looking too good, but we’re going to try.” But some loyal fans reassured her and cheered her on.

Others trolled her for her attempt at the game, telling her to “stick to golf.”

Some fans even offered the social icon tips to get better.

Paige certainly knows how to flare up her content and get her fans to interact with her.

Spiranac is hoping for the USA to win the World Cup

In a recent Instagram post, Spiranac revealed that she was supporting her home country, the USA, for the World Cup. She posted a photo of herself wearing a top that said “U.S” and captioned the photo, “World Cup! Who are you rooting for?”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 18: Paige Spiranac Attends the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)

Spiranac often posts content of this sort in line with the festivities and sports events going on around the world. It is one of the best things her fans love about her content. She never fails to keep it fresh and original.

Do you agree with Paige and believe the USA’s underdog team can win the World Cup? Or are you cheering on a more likely team? Let us know in the comments below.