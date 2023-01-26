Stewart, McBride exit US Soccer, leaving Berhalter in limbo | Pro Sports
NEW YORK — The American men’s national team shakeup that began after a public spat erupted between two well-known soccer families accelerated Thursday, when Sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he is quitting the US Soccer Federation to join PSV Eindhoven.
Men’s general manager Brian McBride also is resigning, leaving Coach Gregg Berhalter in limbo following the expiration of his contract Dec. 31. Berhalter is under investigation for a 1991 domestic violence incident, and Anthony Hudson — one of his assistants — led his first game as interim coach Wednesday. The US lost to Serbia 2-1 in a friendly in Los Angeles.
