Gloucester, UK (Nov. 7, 2022) – Black Friday has wheels. Stewart Golf—the British-based manufacturer of the world’s best electric caddies—is giving a 20% discount, and sometimes more, on any online order placed between during the week of Black Friday, from Monday, November 21 to Monday, November 28.

They’re calling it “The Glitch,” according to the Stewart Golf website ( www.stewartgolfusa.com ) take control, potentially giving buyers even greater savings—if they’re lucky.

“Stewart Golf’s electric caddies are very much like Bentleys,” he said Today’s Golfer. “They’re made in Britain with high-quality materials, you don’t see them at every turn and new models only come to market after years of hard work and innovation. And that’s exactly the case with the Q Follow.”

Stewart Golf’s Q Follow, a market leader in electric golf caddies, comes loaded with an impressive array of features:

The Q Follow features Stewart Golf’s industry-leading Follow technology – truly the best way to play golf. This electric caddy also features full Remote-control functionality, with a Remote distance of up to 55 yards.

When Folded it measures just 23.6 x 21.5 x 12.5 inches, making it the most compact follow caddy available—small enough to fit in the trunk of a Porsche and weighing only 31 pounds.

The all-new SmartPower battery is available in 18-hole and 36-hole models and has enough juice to conquer even the hilliest courses.

An automatically retracting stabilizer wheel keeps the Q Follow safe and steady over all terrains.

Q Follow electric caddies start at $2,699 and also come in Remote models (non-follow) from $2,199.

The Stewart Golf X10, also comes in Follow or Remote. Using 7th Generation Follow Technology, the X10 stays in control with a remote-control range of up to 55 yards. Battery options include 18- or 36-hole options. Prices for the X10 start at $1,999.

Stewart’s top-of-the-line pushcart, the R Series, is also included in the online promotion, and is priced at $299.

For more information, visit www.stewartgolfusa.com .

Instagram: @StewartGolfGB | Twitter: @StewartGolf | Facebook: @StewartGolfUSA | YouTube: @StewartGolf

About Stewart Golf

Stewart Golf was founded two decades ago with the sole intention of designing and building the world’s finest golf carts. Nestled in the idyllic Cotswolds in Southwest Great Britain, every machine is lovingly built by hand. Today, 70% of the golf carts Stewart Golf hand builds at their headquarters are exported to more than 40 countries worldwide. US Inventory and customer is provided from Clearwater, Florida. The company is considered the leader in follow technology and has been since 2014 thanks to the X9 Follow and subsequent models. Named Editor’s Choice Award Winner by Golf Monthly and Today’s Golfer, additional information may be found at www.stewartgolfusa.com .

