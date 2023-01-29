Stewart Golf: Announces 100-hole money-back guarantee

Gloucester, UK (Jan. 27, 2023) – British golf cart manufacturer Stewart Golf has announced the launch of its industry first, 100-hole money-back guarantee, with the purchase of any new electric caddy.

Recognizing that many US-based Golfers have not had the opportunity to experience Stewart Golf’s award-winning technology and remote golf carts, Stewart Golf is making a new purchase completely risk free.

Mark Stewart, CEO said, “We know how much better walking the course is when using one of our caddies. By offering this incentive, we have full confidence our customers will recognize the value and convenience of a Stewart Golf remote-controlled cart.”

The innovative UK manufacturer has developed a reputation for always putting the customer first, with this guarantee being the latest in a number of recent changes to the way it operates in the US

Stewart added, “Now, Golfers all over the US will now be able to purchase a new Stewart caddy completely risk free, knowing that if for any reason they don’t love their new machine they will be able to return it free of charge, for a full refund, with zero restocking fee.”

Available in both Remote and Follow models, Stewart Golf electric caddies allow Golfers to walk the course like a pro, enjoying Ultimate control and freedom during their round. In fact, playing a round with a Stewart Golf Follow cart is often described as the closest experience

to have your own personal caddy.

The incentive, which offers customers 30 days to play 100-holes of golf (or more) is available throughout 2023.

Full details of the 100-Hole Guarantee: https://bit.ly/SG-USA-100-Hole

For more information about the product line, visit www.stewartgolfusa.com.

About Stewart Golf

Stewart Golf was founded two decades ago with the sole intention of designing and building the world’s finest golf carts. Nestled in the idyllic Cotswolds in Southwest Great Britain, every machine is lovingly built by hand. Today, 70% of the golf carts Stewart Golf hand builds at their headquarters are exported to more than 40 countries worldwide. US Inventory and customer service is provided from Clearwater, Florida. The company is considered the leader in follow technology and has been since 2014 thanks to the X9 Follow and subsequent models. Named Editor’s Choice Award Winner by Golf Monthly and Today’s Golfer, additional information may be found at www.stewartgolfusa.com.

