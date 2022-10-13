Stevenson’s Trent Toole to play baseball at Villanova – Monterey Herald

PEBBLE BEACH — From the Jersey Shores to Pebble Beach, Trent Toole vacated his comfort zone, along with a group of baseball teammates he had become close friends with since the age of 8 — for the unknown.

Boarding a plane for a six-hour flight alone as a then 14-year-old with just a few belongings to attend a high school 3,000-plus miles from home hastened the maturation process.

“I couldn’t tell my friends I was leaving because it was so hard to leave,” Toole said. “There were a lot of thoughts Rolling through my head on the flight on how this was going to work out.”

What the Stevenson multi-sport standout continued to share with his friends on the East Coast was a dream for all of them to play college baseball, no matter which side of the country he was living.

That vision became a reality this week for the 17-year-old senior when Toole committed to Villanova University on a baseball scholarship.

He became the seventh player from a Jersey Shores Wildcats traveling team he had remained a part of during the summer months to earn a baseball scholarship.

“You can’t teach the intangibles that Trent has,” Stevenson baseball Coach Nick Wilcox said. “It is infectious. His passion, his leadership. He Coordinated workouts during the Pandemic as a sophomore.”

Toole put together a Most Valuable Player type last spring for the Cypress Division Champion Pirates — their first title in 32 years — hitting .521 while driving in 31 runs and scoring 33.

While recruited as a shortstop, Toole also compiled a 6-1 record on the mound for Stevenson, with 56 strikeouts in 41 innings, finishing with a 1.35 earned run average.

“Being able to come to Stevenson opened so many doors,” Toole said. “The support I received from my teammates and Mentors in each sport and Classroom helped me evolve to who I am today.”

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Toole was one of two players last year to earn All-County honors in multiple sports, Gathering a spot on The Herald’s All-County basketball and baseball teams.

The only other athlete to achieve that was former Stevenson teammate Evan Johnson, who landed a football scholarship at Brigham Young University.

“My family kept pouring good thoughts into my head when I first moved out here,” Toole said. “I was able to create good connections. Having two aunts and an Uncle living out here was very beneficial.”

Toole comes from a baseball family as his father Matt — also a Stevenson Graduate and a former Peninsula native — played at Santa Clara, while his grandfather was signed by Branch Rickey and spent time in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization.

One of eight siblings, Toole felt playing football and basketball helped him improve himself as a baseball player. It kept the competitive juices flowing. Of course, the glove and bat were never far from his bed.

“Trent is a throwback in the truest sense of the word,” Stevenson basketball Coach Justin Clymo said. “The perfect Trent anecdote came during his sophomore year when I brought him up for the playoffs. I told him, ‘You probably won’t play.’ And they said, ‘Why not?’ If there is a game to be played, he’s all in.”

When he’s not catching touchdown passes for the Pirates — who are currently undefeated in the Santa Lucia Division — or knocking down jump shots in the winter, Toole is getting his cuts in the cage.

“For Trent, playing multiple sports was extremely helpful,” Wilcox said. “He was training his body for different things, building certain strengths that benefited him in baseball.”

Yet, there were times when Toole wondered if playing multiple sports was hurting his progress as a college baseball recruit.

Last year during football season, Toole flew to Florida to take part in a showcase event for college baseball prospects with little to no time to prepare — and was sore from a football game the previous week.

“I got off the flight and my hamstring was tight,” Toole said. “I remember thinking all my friends are training for this event and I’m playing football. There are times where baseball was in the back of my head.”

Emotions spilled over after Villanova made an offer to Toole, who will be playing on a campus that is 90 minutes from his parents’ home.

“There’s a lot of built-up emotion,” Toole said. “I’m super relieved. I just kept grinding. Now I can just go out and play my sports and make the most of my senior year, focusing on football.”

Toole leads the Pirates in receptions and yards this fall, catching a season-high seven passes for 135 yards in a non-league game against King City.

“Trent is an elite competitor,” said Clymo, who also serves as the school’s athletic director. “It could be Spike ball on the beach and it’s the most important game in his life. I mean that in a good way. He takes Joy in that competition.”

Toole’s attraction to the Philadelphia-based campus stemmed from watching the Wildcats basketball team over the years — one that includes a pair of national championships.

“Growing up and watching March Madness, I loved watching Villanova play — hard-working kids,” Toole said. “The campus reminded me of where I live now. It was exactly what I was looking for.”

And it helps to be wanted. While other Colleges inquired about Toole after his performance over the summer, Villanova left an impression with what he felt was sincere interest.

“People noticed the work I put in,” Toole said. “That dream that we all had when we were young, pushing each other and wanting it so bad for the last eight years, then seeing it get Harder and more competitive, thinking, wow this is how it’s going to be in college. Now here it is.”