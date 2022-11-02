Stevenson finishes third at CCS finals, Advances to NorCal – Monterey Herald

MONTEREY — Hands were going numb from the chill brought on by a sudden burst of rain and wind. Gripping the golf club forced some to alter their swings — although some Clubs still went Flying towards the gray skies.

Depending on what part of the course you were on during Tuesday’s Central Coast Section finals, Golfers either dealt with rain in their faces, or shots coming to a sudden halt on the soggy fairways.

“It was probably one of the hardest rounds I’ve played in a while,” Stevenson sophomore Nikki Iniakov said. “My game didn’t calm down. I was scrambling.”

Overcoming the elements, last week’s Pacific Coast Athletic League low medalist still carded a team low 77, helping the Pirates finish third at the Central Coast Section Championships at Laguna Seca Golf Course.

“It was the same conditions for everyone,” Iniakov said. “So it doesn’t give you an excuse. I’ve encountered snow and rain in tournaments in other states. Moving on as a team is so amazing.”

Iniakov was speaking about the Pirates advancing to next Monday’s Northern California Championships at Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito.

In the process, Stevenson gained a measure of redemption in knocking out the team that eliminated them last year in Los Altos.

“All I remember is getting the fourth place plague last year,” Stevenson Coach Jason McArthur said. “We wanted the one that meant more. The kids are overjoyed. It’s all about them. But it feels good to see them happy.”

Last year Iniakov was the only player in the county to advance to the Northern California Championships, where she ended up qualifying for CIF state Finals and placing sixth as a freshman.

“All year Nikki has been saying ‘I want us to go as a team’,” McArthur said. “I think she’s happier than anyone. We are going to have a blast.”

While scores were predictably low with the damp conditions, Anjela Abanico picked an opportune time to produce her best score of the season, shooting an 83 for Stevenson.

Normally the Pirates No. 5 golfer, Abancio’s score turned a two-shot deficit for third into a comfortable 10-stroke lead behind Defending Champion Valley Christian and runner-up Harker.

“I don’t think I’ve ever shot that low,” Abancio told McArthur, as her teammates surrounded her with gigantic smiles on a chilly afternoon.

As dominant as Iniakov has been in her first two years at Stevenson, just seven strokes separated the remainder of the squad. By comparison Los Altos’ first five were 18 strokes apart.

Overcoming a bogey to open the tournament, the elements for Iniakov became a mental barrier for more than half of her 18 holes. Finding that touch was difficult when her hands went numb.

“I was struggling with my grip because I couldn’t feel my hands,” Iniakov said. “My hand warmers were not working. I was just trying to keep the ball on the fairways. If one shot doesn’t work, the focus has to remain on the next shot.”

Having shot 1-under on the same course seven days earlier under sunny conditions, Iniakov was just 2-over through 13 holes before struggles with her grip saw her bogey a pair of holes.

While Abanico was putting together her best round under horrific conditions, teammate Coco He also finished with an 83 to put the Pirates in a good position.

“My first nine holes weren’t bad,” He said. “Then it started raining. My club started to slip out of my hands. I changed my approach. I actually did alright. I’m glad I got the front nine done before it started pouring.”

Despite the conditions, the Pirates scores were respectable with Michelle Wang finishing with an 88 and Siobhan Ong a 90.

“My Irons weren’t bad,” He said. “My putting could have been better. The balls were slowing down because of the rain. It was hard to judge the distances.”

Finishing one stroke out of Qualifying as an individual was Kaleh Hall of Salinas, who matched Iniakov’s score of 77 for the tournament to finish eighth overall.

“It was hard to control the club,” said Hall, who won the PURE Insurance Pro-Teen tournament last month. “My gloves were wet. My grip was slippery. Then it becomes a huge mental obstacle.”

With a birdie on her fourth hole, Hall was just 2-over through the first nine holes before the elements came into play on a course that is already challenging with the afternoon winds.

“I played really well on the back side,” said Hall, a two-time Gabilan Division all-leaguer. “I felt lucky that I got at least half my round in before the rain came. I did all I could do.”

Carmel finished eighth as a team, five spots higher than last year, with Sophie Southard carding an 82. Following her were Megan Ikemiya (88), Anna Kroeker (94), Elise Rydeheard (96) and Ava Martin (99).