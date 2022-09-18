Stevens Point Volleyball Finishes 2-1 at WVC Meet
The Stevens Point Panthers went 2-1 at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Meet on Saturday. SPASH swept Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West, and fell 3-2 to DC Ever
SPASH VS. RAPIDS OF WISCONSIN
Game 1 25-8 SPASH
Game 2 25-21 SPASH
Game 3 25-14 SPASH
Stevens Point Panthers Volleyball Schedule
SPASH VS. WAUSAU WEST
Game 1 25-9 SPASH
Game 2 25-7 SPASH
Game 3 25-23 SPASH
SPASH VS. DC EVEREST
Game 1 26-24 SPASH
Game 2 25-23 SPASH
Game 3 22-25 DC EVEREST
Game 4 22-25 DC EVEREST
Game 5 11-15 DC EVEREST
ASSISTS
Emma Jossie 88
ACES
Summer Wright 12
Emma Barton 5
KILLS
Emma Barton 40
Maria Ananiadis 20
BLOCKS
Emma Barton 6
Ali Torhorst 4
DIGS
Alli Schrank 75
Summer Wright 23
Sam Nickel 19
Chloe Kindler 19
