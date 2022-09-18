Stevens Point Volleyball Finishes 2-1 at WVC Meet

The Stevens Point Panthers went 2-1 at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Meet on Saturday. SPASH swept Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West, and fell 3-2 to DC Ever

SPASH VS. RAPIDS OF WISCONSIN

Game 1 25-8 SPASH

Game 2 25-21 SPASH

Game 3 25-14 SPASH

Stevens Point Panthers Volleyball Schedule

SPASH VS. WAUSAU WEST

Game 1 25-9 SPASH

Game 2 25-7 SPASH

Game 3 25-23 SPASH

SPASH VS. DC EVEREST

Game 1 26-24 SPASH

Game 2 25-23 SPASH

Game 3 22-25 DC EVEREST

Game 4 22-25 DC EVEREST

Game 5 11-15 DC EVEREST

ASSISTS

Emma Jossie 88

ACES

Summer Wright 12

Emma Barton 5

KILLS

Emma Barton 40

Maria Ananiadis 20

BLOCKS

Emma Barton 6

Ali Torhorst 4

DIGS

Alli Schrank 75

Summer Wright 23

Sam Nickel 19

Chloe Kindler 19

