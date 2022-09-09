Stevens Point Gazette Senior Spotlight: Gracelyn Breitenstein, Almond-Bancroft volleyball

By Jacob Heid

ALMOND — This senior spotlight highlights Gracelyn Breitenstein, a volleyball player at Almond-Bancroft High School. She also participates in track and field in the spring.

How long have you been playing volleyball? Do you play any other sports?

“I have been playing volleyball since I was in 6th grade, including playing club volleyball for 3 years. I also do track and used to do gymnastics.”

Do you have a nickname that people call you?

“A few people call me grasel (gra-sul)”

What has been your favorite memory of high school sports?

“Being regional Champions my sophomore year. My first year is varsity.”

If you could have the ability to time travel, would you go to the past or future?

“I would like to go to the past to see the Discoveries and if they are true or not. Or, to see a world without electricity because I would like to experience what it would be like.”

Qdoba or Chipotle?

“I’ve never had either but Chipotle looks better than Qdoba.”

What is one goal you have in mind for your future?

“I would like to become a physician’s assistant at a hospital and work under surgeons.”

If money wasn’t a factor, where would you want to live?

“I would like to live somewhere that doesn’t get too hot or too cold and stays at the same temperature. I would also like to live next to a body of water.”

Do you have a major in mind for college?

“Biology is a pre-PA path.”

Mexican or Italian food?

“Italian because PASTA!”

Who is your biggest role model?

“Coach P, my volleyball coach, because she is always so prepared and organized when she comes to our practices. She is always willing to help with anything.”