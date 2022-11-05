Stevens literally ‘sets’ North Union volleyball record | News, Sports, Jobs

ARMSTRONG — North Union junior Libby Stevens broke a school record in volleyball this fall by recording the Warriors’ No. 1 all-time single season set assist total of 592.

Stevens broke former North Union standout Kate Anderson’s record of 585 sets during the 2017-18 school year.

“I have to thank our hitters,” Stevens said. “I knew I was close. I just hoped I would make it. It’s quite an honor, but I really have to thank my hitters.”

“Last year we ran a different offense, so Libby (256 set assists) and another player (Lily Henderson with 341 set assists) would have broken the record with their combined numbers, but this year we changed things around and went with a new scheme , so Libby was our sole setter,” North Union head Coach Sandy Tigges said. “She does her thing. If you make a good set, your teammates benefit, but if you don’t make a good set, it makes things more difficult.”

Stevens averaged 6.9 assists per game. She had 41 set assists in the Warriors’ Iowa Class 2A, Region 1 playoff win over Emmetsburg. In three years on the varsity, Stevens has 903 career set assists.

Stevens’ sets this season went primarily to senior hitters Olivia Von Bank and Emily Meyer, junior Olivia Merrill and freshman Brylie Deim.

Stevens’ solid serving helped her all-around game, too. She finished the season 323 of 335 serving for 96.4 percent.

She also got the job done on defense, collecting 222 digs, which was third best on the team, trailing Ella Ulrich with 322 and Meyer with 259.

Stevens played an integral role in helping the Warriors finish 18-10 this fall for a .643 winning percentage.

Since earning a spot on the varsity squad as a freshman, Stevens has been a setter.

“I started setting in eighth grade and in high school I’ve been a setter,” Stevens said. “I’m comfortable with the position. I can handle the pressure associated with the position. I have to give my hitters a good set so they can get us a point.”

Beside volleyball, Stevens is a point guard on the Warrior girls basketball team, runs track in the spring and plays softball in the summer high school season.

Last year she was the starting shortstop on the Warriors’ state tournament squad that finished fourth in Iowa’s Class 2A. The softball team finished 33-5 for an .868 winning percentage which is the best single season winning percentage in the past decade.

Stevens hit .298 (25-for-84) with 25 runs, 27 RBIs, four doubles, one triple and four home runs.

On the track last spring, Stevens ran the 200-meter dash in 30.35 seconds, fifth on the team, and ran a team-best 1:09.21 in the 400-meter dash.

On the basketball court last winter, Stevens was second on the squad with 22 assists. She finished with 27 steals and scored 67 points. The Warriors finished the season 15-6 overall.

Among the four sports she participates in at North Union, volleyball is her favorite.

Even though she is busy on the athletic field, her classroom work is just as important as she carries a 3.998 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

She is not sure what college she wants to attend, but said she is interested in pursuing a career in physical therapy or becoming a special education teacher.

“I know I want to stay close to home,” Stevens said in reference to her college choice.

Her daily schedule will now include attending open gyms to get the rust off of her basketball skills.

As a point guard in basketball, Stevens’ job is similar to volleyball — get the ball to the open teammate.

The girls basketball season starts Nov. 7 and the Warriors’ first game is at 7:30 pm Tuesday, Nov. 22, on the road against West Bend-Mallard in West Bend, Iowa.