Steven Stamkos inches closer to 500 goals in Lightning win

TAMPA — Steven Stamkos heard the chants and saw the looks. After scoring his 499th career goal Thursday night with a solid lead and over 14 minutes to play against the Canucks, the crowd at Amalie Arena wanted one more from him.

Even his Lightning teammates were trying to get him to 500, feeding him the puck to try to get the milestone goal at home in front of his family and fans.

Instead, the Lightning had to settle for a 5-4 win in their final home game before a five-game road trip. It was the NHL-leading 13th comeback win this season for Tampa Bay (26-13-1) and league-best ninth straight win at home.

Forward Brandon Hagel scored his fourth goal in eight games and finished with two points for the Lightning. Forward Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and became the third NHL player to reach 60 points this season, finishing the night with 61. Forward Brayden Point had his nine-game home-ice goal streak snapped but had two assists.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, playing in his 400th career game, recorded an assist on the Lightning’s first goal, his 30th point of the season. This is his sixth season with at least 30 points, second in franchise history among defensemen behind Victor Hedman.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves, including an incredible pad stop at the buzzer as the Canucks furiously tried to tie the score and send the game to overtime.

But still, all the crowd and the team were thinking about was Stamkos being one goal away from a rare accomplishment.

“That was cool,” Stamkos said of the crowd acknowledging his goal and calling for one more. “Obviously, it would have been nice to do it at home and in front of the crowd, but we’ll see what happens on this road trip.

“But again, it’s something that’s not something that’s keeping me up at night. It’s like I’ve been preaching the whole time, when it’s time to happen, it’s going to happen.”

Even as the Lightning’s seemingly commanding 5-2 lead dwindled in the game’s last six minutes, Lightning partisans were pulling for Stamkos to become the third active player and 47th overall to reach 500 goals.

Stamkos connected on a 5-on-3 power play from the left circle on a pass from Point 5:30 into the third period. They had other chances, including on a power play late in the period.

“We had that power play at the end, and he actually had a couple of good looks,” Coach Jon Cooper said. “He’s been in the league for 15 years, so 15 years of anticipation of getting a 500th goal. So it’s a pretty exciting time. But I’m sure it can be a little stressful, too. Because you want to get it over with, but eventually it will come.

“When he gets it done, we’ll reflect back and be like, ‘Wow, that’s a heck of a lot of goals.’ But hopefully it will come soon.”

Stamkos’ goal capped a solid comeback for the Lightning, who came out sluggish and found themselves behind early.

Follow all the action on and off the ice Subscribe to our free Lightning Strikes newsletter We’ll send you news, analysis and commentary on the Bolts Weekly during the season. You’re all signed up! Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started. Explore all your options

Forward Conor Garland scored 4:14 into the game to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Forward Corey Perry scored his first goal in 12 games to tie it with four seconds left in the Lightning’s first power play of the night.

Forward Alex Killorn gave Tampa Bay a lead with a spin-around goal to open the second period. Former Lightning forward JT Miller tied it for the Canucks on a power play 5:44 into the second before Kucherov and Hagel scored in the period to give the Lightning some distance.

Stamkos’ goal was their last of the night and turned out to be the winner.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Elias Pettersson scored in the Furious final minutes for Vancouver. The Lightning were looking for Stamkos to make his big moment happen.

“I just don’t want guys to feel obligated to force the puck,” he said. “That’s the tendency. It’s human nature. It’s something you do when guys are close to milestones like that. And that’s where you try to get it out of the way as quickly as possible so everyone, including myself, can enjoy the moment. But you just want guys making the right plays instead of overthinking out there.

“But definitely appreciate the looks I got.”

Contact Kristie Ackert at [email protected].

The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second game in a row as they beat the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a Weekly newsletter from Bolts beat Writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.