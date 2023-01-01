Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks Have Value in Pelicans vs Grizzlies (December 31)

NBA First Basket will break down some of his favorite NBA plays of the day here, and will track all his bets in The Action Network app.

NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks

Odds Adams (+1300) | Brooks (+800) Time 8 pm ET Book FanDuel

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Memphis for a New Year’s Eve battle with the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas (41% opening-tip win rate) will be jumping at center against Steven Adams (71% win rate).

Adams has won five of six opening tips versus Valanciunas over the past two seasons.

Memphis has scored first a league-leading 76% of the time this season. The Pelicans are also above average, having scored first 54% of the time this season.

Memphis gets solid contributions from all five starters in opening possessions, but Dillon Brooks has taken the first shot most often (42% of games started).

The Pelicans have given up the first opposing basket to the center, point guard or power forward in 74% of games.

These teams played each other twice in November, with Ja Morant making the first team field goal for Memphis in the first game (Herb Jones cashed first basket) and Adams cashing first basket in game two (Jones scored first team field goal for New Orleans) .

I’m taking Adams and Brooks as I think Memphis will win the tip and both lines appear inflated right now.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies First Basket Prop Data

Get NBA First Basket’s bets instantly in The Action Network app.