Steve Wilks Deserves To Be an NFL Head Coach

Following the firings of Tony Dungy and Dennis Green in 2003, the NFL adopted what is known as the Rooney Rule.

Initially, the rule required that each organization with a head coaching vacancy interview at least one minority candidate. After years of teams simply just interviewing one minority candidate to abide by the rule and not seriously consider that Lone candidate, the NFL made an adjustment to the Rooney Rule requiring organizations to interview at least two minority candidates.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button