Steve Stricker’s youngest daughter keeps the family’s impressive winning streak going | Golf News and Tour Information
Steve Stricker’s house better have a big mantle, because the family just keeps collecting golf trophies. And impressive ones at that.
Just two days after Stricker won the Constellation Furyk & Friends on the PGA Tour Champions, his youngest daughter, Izzi, captured the Wisconsin high school state championship.
A junior at Waunakee, Izzi shot a one-under-par 143 total for 36 holes at University Ridge Golf Course to win the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament. And of course, dad was in attendance.
“I would say I feel very accomplished and very proud of myself,” Stricker, who finished T-14 in the event as a sophomore last year, told Madison.com. “It’s a great accomplishment. It hasn’t really settled yet.”
It may not have settled for Izzi, but the Strickers have gotten used to winning of late. In addition to Steve’s impressive PGA Tour Champions resume that includes three more titles this year, oldest daughter Bobbi, a former standout at the University of Wisconsin, won the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur last year. With mom (Nicki), a fellow former Badger on her bag.
After graduating in May, Bobbi is currently awaiting the second stage of LPGA Q School. She advanced through the first stage in August.
And after seeing his youngest daughter earn her biggest win (so far), Stricker can now focus on trying to capture the Charles Schwab Cup. The 12-time PGA Tour Winner currently sits in third place in the season-long standings with the Playoffs approaching.
That being said, we”re pretty sure he’ll call it a successful year after the special moment he had watching golf on Tuesday.
.