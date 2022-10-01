Steve-O writes self-help book, reflects on “wisdom” and sobriety

Hi, I’m Steve-O and this is my new book! The stalwart Jackass Jackass Steve-O has penned a second book, complete with reflections on his days of dangerous stunts and years of sobriety.

In a new interview with People, Steve-O (real name: Stephen Glover) said he hopes anyone who reads his new memoir, titled “A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions”, can get at least a little bit of “wisdom” out of it, cheekily saying, “I think anybody reading it will be surprised to find that, um, there’s actually some legitimate wisdom to glean from it.”

Steve-O also wants to reach his audience in a fresh way: not with Farting into helmets, but with self-reflection. “My experience in life isn’t super relatable just because it’s been so crazy. But my takeaways from the experience that I’ve had, I think, is relatable.”

The title of the book is certainly apt, as Steve-O sure is one to take part in terrible decisions. Let’s see, there’s being thrown about while inside a full Porta-Potty, putting a Leech on his eye, playing tetherball with a bee hive, and on and on.

One of the most significant moments of Steve-O’s life has been 14 years of sobriety. Your honor, please let the record reflect that Steve-O had thousands of bees clinging to his Weiner while on absolutely zero drugs.

Steve-O’s first book, “Professional Idiot”, came out a decade ago. “A Hard Kick to the Nuts”, however, will take a different approach, with the performer noting it could sit on the self-help shelf. “This book acknowledges that I’m always gonna be a douche, but I’m capable of being less of a douche.

