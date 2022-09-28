Steve Nash has the hottest seat of any NBA Coach

Ime Udoka proved that the regular season does not have to begin for an NBA team to change coaches. According to the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver, two other Atlantic Division coaches have the most tenuous holds on their jobs: Brooklyn’s Steve Nash, and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Doc Rivers.

Nash is the most obvious one, since his best player, Kevin Durant, demanded that Nets owner Joe Tsai choose between him and the duo of Nash and GM Sean Marks. Tsai refused to give into KD’s demands, but Nash begins the season with very little slack.

The injury-plagued Nets finished seventh in the East last season, and got swept in the first round. And that was with three superstars — or two-and-a-half, if you consider Kyrie Irving couldn’t play home games because he was unvaccinated. Now, they’ve swapped James Harden for Ben Simmons, who is coming off back surgery and hasn’t played an NBA game in 15 months. The team brought in reinforcements — Royce O’Neale, TJ Warren, Markieff Morris — but they better gel quickly. Owners paying over $100 million in luxury tax don’t tend to be patient with their coaches.

Doc Rivers also oversaw an underachieving Philadelphia 76ers team that lost to the Miami Heat in the second round. It’s the second-straight year the Sixers have fallen short of the conference Finals with Doc, even with MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, and it’s the team’s fourth second-round exit in five years. For a Coach who has over 1,000 regular season wins, Rivers struggles in the playoffs. He’s lost three series where his team had a 3-1 lead, and his teams are especially bad in closeout games.