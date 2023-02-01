Steve LaPrad will return as football Coach at Fort Dorchester High School | Prep Zone

Almost two weeks after he resigned, Steve LaPrad is being reinstated as football coach at Fort Dorchester High School.

LaPrad’s return was announced in an email from Fort Dorchester principal Tripp Aldredge on Tuesday, one week after a public show of support for the veteran coach at a Dorchester District 2 school board meeting.

LaPrad, who has a record of 172-70 in 20 years at Fort Dorchester, including a state title in 2015, informed media members that he will hold a press conference on Wednesday.

LaPrad will not return as athletic director, however. He will work in the district office along with district Athletic director Tyronne Drakeford, who will continue as Fort Dorchester’s interim AD.

“We can share with you that Coach Steve LaPrad has agreed to remain at FDHS in the role of head football coach,” Aldredge said in the email. “Together we are looking forward to continuing the success that defines our Patriots football program.

“In addition to his football Coach duties at FDHS, Coach LaPrad will support DD2 athletics at the district office, where he and District Athletic Director Tyronne Drakeford will focus on strengthening our comprehensive middle school Athletic programs, as well as the future of all DD2 athletics .

“For now, District Athletic Director Drakeford will also serve as the interim FDHS Athletic director, while the district conducts a thorough search for a permanent replacement. Questions about athletics may be directed to myself, one of our Fort Dorchester High School administrators, or Athletic Director Drakeford.”

LaPrad’s resignation is Jan. 18 came after a video, apparently recorded by a Patriots player, was leaked of the Coach talking to his players about the possibility of transferring to another school in Dorchester County, Woodland High School, which is in Dorchester District 4

“If someone asks you to come to their school, and I hate saying this, unless it’s Dutch Fork, you should laugh in their face,” he told the players. “A lot of you have been on social media. If you wanna go to Woodland, go to (expletive) Woodland. You think Woodland would ever ask me to be their coach. Do you? Well. because I wouldn’t take the job. Why would I go to Woodland?

“If you don’t want to be here, get your (stuff) and get out. If you are not proud to be in this program, you have a problem. I am sick of these little podunk schools thinking they can come and ask someone from Fort Dorchester, and you might be second or third-string here, to come and play. Every single one of you could go to Woodland and play.”

In a video statement explaining his resignation, LaPrad said, “A video was taken in a very Sacred place for me, my Locker room. There’s a lot of things I say, kids say, other coaches say in the Locker room that are not something I would want to be on the five o’clock news or anywhere else.

“I was trying to explain to my team that we always stand together, to not let anything break us apart.”

He also said, “If I did it over again, I don’t know how much I would change. My passion will probably never change… It’s always been about my kids. I will always fight to the end for them, and I will always fight to the end to keep them.

“With that being said, good-bye.”