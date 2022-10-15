Steve Kerr Reveals Favorite Golden State Warriors Basketball Moment

Warriors head Coach Steve Kerr has seen every single amazing moment there is to see with the Golden State Warriors. When it comes to having a favorite moment, one would imagine it involves Steph Curry – it actually involves Klay Thompson.

Kerr’s favorite moment with the Golden State Warriors was when Klay Thompson scored 37 points in a quarter.

