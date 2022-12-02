Steve Kerr pleads again for consistency from NBA officials on travel calls

Kerr reiterates the need for consistency from refs on travel calls Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were 10 traveling violations called in Tuesday night’s tense game between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center — the most Golden State Coach Steve Kerr has ever seen in a game.

But while Kerr agrees with all seven that were called against the Warriors, he believes officials are still leaving plenty of uncalled trips on the court.

“I think only based on consistency,” Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” when asked if the NBA’s Crackdown on traveling has become a point of contention.

“… But on tape, all seven of Ours were definitely travels. There was one on Dallas that I did not think was a travel … But there were also five or six other plays in the game that were definitely travels, including where Luka [Dončić] carries the ball in the post when he’s Backing you down, and he puts his hand all the way Underneath the ball.

“That’s a journey, and you’ve got to enforce it all — especially if you’re going to call the one on Steph [Curry] at the end with the game on the line when it’s a tiny little shuffle.”

As Curry looked to shoot a go-ahead triple with 10 seconds left in the Warriors’ eventual loss, he was called for a controversial traveling violation.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP said after the game that he didn’t believe he traveled on the play, but the NBA confirmed the call the next day in its Last Two Minute Report.

Still, Kerr believes traveling calls across the league need to be more uniform.

“You know me, I’m Mr. Travel. I’m all for enforcing traveling, but it just has to be done all the time,” Kerr said. “And it can’t just be sort of selective.”

Tuesday’s game wasn’t the first time the Warriors have expressed displeasure at how the NBA determines what’s a trip and what’s not.

Before Kerr once again called out referees while talking to Reporters after the loss, both he and Draymond Green argued officials need to do a better job at calling trips on both ends of the floor after Jordan Poole finished the Warriors’ Nov. 1 game against the Miami Heat with more carry violations than the entire opposing team.

Poole trolled officials on Instagram after the difficult game last month, and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant backed the Warriors’ argument on Twitter.

“Jordan Poole has been called for, I would guess, seven or eight palming violations over the last month since the league decided to really enforce all that stuff,” Kerr continued. “And if that’s the case, then we’ve got to call it on everybody.

“And that’s my only beef, is that these things are happening a lot. We got called for a bunch of them. I have no problem with it. Like I said, a rule’s a rule, but Let’s just be consistent.

“That’s all I ask.”

