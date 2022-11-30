Steve Kerr: NBA Needs to be ‘Consistent’ With Travel Calls

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks played a great game on Tuesday night, with Luka Doncic and the Mavs defeating the Warriors by a final score of 116-113. Steph Curry had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the game, but was called for a trip on his step-back three attempt. It looked like Curry changed pivot feet, making it the correct call, but Warriors head Coach Steve Kerr wants to see more consistency from the league on that call.

“Calls are calls. Some go your way, some don’t,” Kerr said. “I guess the NBA is making an emphasis on plays like that. I don’t know if it was a trip or not, I haven’t seen it, but it’s gonna be really interesting to see – like if we’re gonna call that now, we gotta call it all the time, because it happens 30 times a game, guys change pivot feet. So I’m really happy the officials are gonna emphasize it, but you gotta be consistent with it.”

The league has been placing more emphasis on traveling calls, but Kerr certainly has a point about the consistency. The same goes for the new rules about Offensive players jumping into defenders. The league cannot pick and choose when they place emphasis on certain rules and when they let them slide, it has to be consistent.

