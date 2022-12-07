Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant is the Most Talented Player in the NBA

Kevin Durant may no longer be a member of the Golden State Warriors, but Warriors head Coach Steve Kerr still has high praise for his former Finals MVP.

In an interview with Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated, Kerr revealed some candid thoughts about Durant.

“KD, to me, remains even now the most talented player in the league,” Kerr said to Rosenberg. “His frame, his size—6’11″—his ability to protect the rim defensively and then get any shot he wants offensively.”

Regardless of whatever Kevin Durant does in his post-Warriors career, he will always be mentioned with that franchise and Steph Curry for eternity. At the end of the day, the two won two NBA Championships together and went to the NBA Finals for three years straight.

