Steve Kerr Gives Update On Andrew Wiggins’ Injury Status

The Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have struggled to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.

Not only have they had trouble winning games on the road, as they are now just 3-15 away from San Francisco following Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks, but they are now dealing with a handful of injuries.

Klay Thompson has missed time as he continues to work his way back from his ACL and Achilles injuries that sidelined him for two seasons, Stephen Curry is out after suffering a left shoulder injury last week and Andrew Wiggins has been out since December 3 with an adductor injury.

While he has been working his way back in practice and individual work, Wiggins has missed the team’s last eight games now and he will likely miss Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets as well.

Talking to the media following their loss to the Knicks on Tuesday night, head Coach Steve Kerr talked about Wiggins’ status and when we could potentially see the All-Star wing back out on the floor for the Warriors.

“I think it’s doubtful,” Kerr said in regards to Wiggins’ status for Wednesday’s game. “You know, I was actually thinking about the next home game, so very doubtful that he would play tomorrow given that we have three days, four days before that Christmas game. It makes sense to keep him out just to give him a few more days to be sure that he is ready to go.”

Prior to sustaining this adductor injury that has sidelined him for the last two-and-a-half weeks now, Andrew Wiggins was having another Stellar season for the Warriors, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent from three-point range.

His abilities to not only be a key three-point shooting threat on the perimeter, but an avid rebounder and the team’s best on-ball defender out on the perimeter is what makes Wiggins such a valuable part of Golden State’s success and without him, they have lacked a lot of production and size on the wing.

All signs point towards Andrew Wiggins being ready to make his return for the Warriors’ Christmas Day game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, but his status remains a question mark.

The Warriors and Steve Kerr will likely provide further updates on Wiggins’ status for a potential return at home closer to the end of the week.

