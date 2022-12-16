Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Timetable For Stephen Curry’s Return

As if the Golden State Warriors have not been dealing with enough concerns, they will now face the Ultimate challenge by trying to play games without Stephen Curry.

Leaving Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury, the Warriors announced on Thursday that Curry will be sidelined with no timeline for his potential return after an MRI revealed that he experienced a left shoulder subluxation.

