Steve Kerr calls for Shorter NBA season as Warriors rest stars vs. Pelicans

During his pregame news conference before tipoff Friday night against the Pelicans in New Orleans, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr issued an Apology to local fans for his All-Stars being out of the lineup at Smoothie King Center.

Well Stephen Curry, who is nursing a sore right elbow.

Well Andrew Wiggins, who is coping with soreness in his left foot.

No Draymond Green or Klay Thompson either, as both were given the night off after playing Thursday night in Orlando. It’s part of the precautionary program to manage serious past injuries.

“At the end of a Brutal trip, it’s definitely something where you’ve got to think long term,” Kerr said. “Two guys who are probably not going to play a lot of back-to-backs, if any, and then two more guys who are really banged up right now.

“I apologize to any fans out there who were hoping to see those guys and are not going to. We’re just trying to think of the big picture.”

Like most NBA teams, the Warriors have relied on medical technology and advancement to become more informed about the requirements of the human body. As a result, they are more sensitive to the health of the players. With so few players available for a full 82-game schedule, there will be instances when fans arriving at the arena are disappointed.

Like Friday night in New Orleans.

The only solution, Kerr indicated, is a lighter schedule.

“The league is trying to address it by softening the schedule some,” Kerr said. “I think about it all the time: People are spending good money to see a team, and then someone doesn’t play? That’s not something I’m ignorant of. I know that is painful. We’ve had a lot of discussions with fans over the years who have been in that situation.

“But, ultimately, the player’s health is the No. 1 factor in our team’s success and even in our fans’ satisfaction in the long run because we want to keep guys healthy throughout the season.

“Ideally, it’s a 65-game season and everybody plays every night. But good luck getting that passed. Maybe 70.”

Although there has been considerable discussion about shortening the NBA schedule, there has not been sufficient traction to go beyond the conversation stage. Fewer games mean fewer dollars, and that Concession has kept discourse from reaching the bargaining table.

With four All-Stars out, the Warriors started Jordan Poole and Moses Moody at guard, Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb at forward and Kevon Looney at center. Looney is the only available starter.

“We’re going out to try to win tonight. We think we can,” Kerr said. “I’m going to Coach the game exactly how I coached the first nine. If we’re not playing well, we’ve got to address it right away. There’s no room for runways or Mistakes or anything like that tonight.”

The Warriors won a couple of road games under similar conditions last season. That, however, offers little Solace to fans who bought tickets anticipating Curry, Green, Thompson and Wiggins.

