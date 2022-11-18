Steve Kerr, Anthony Davis head up NBA Quotes of the week

Steve Kerr doesn’t know how much longer the Warriors’ window will be open and more from our NBA Quotes of the week.

“We know this isn’t going forever. This could be the last year, maybe next year is the last year. We’re in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it.”

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, on how much time the team’s core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have left in their prime

“The best I ever felt was in 2019. I know I can’t get back there, but even if I get to 90 percent of that — still a hell of a player.”

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, on his struggles this season. Thompson is averaging 15.1 points per game, 4.5 points per game below his career average

“Things are definitely drastically different over there, for sure.”

Washington Wizards guard Kyle Kuzma, on how the Los Angeles Lakers have fared since trading him

“The main guy who a lot of us had to get used to for that was Pat. But he gives good messages. And he said this thing one time, he was like, ‘If I yell I LOVE YOU, you’re not going to get mad, you know what I’m saying?’ So, listen to the message and not the tone.”

Lakers center Anthony Davis, is what Patrick Beverley tells the team in closed-door meetings to inspire them