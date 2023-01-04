Steuben Arts Scene announces their arts classes continue in the new year | Heraldrepublican

ANGOLA — Steuben Arts Scene donated $1,000 to Angola Parks and Recreation Department in December. The donation was intended as a thank-you gesture to the department that allows Steuben Arts Scene to have its programming on the premises of the department.

It will also help Parks and Recreation to further support its children’s arts programming, said Steuben Arts Scene Board Member Colleen Everage, who delivered the donation.

“We cannot thank Colleen Everage enough for stopping in today and presenting us this donation from the Steuben Arts Scene,” said Angola Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Hanna. “We are looking forward to putting this towards children’s arts programming in the future!”

Steuben Arts Scene is hosting a year-long series of arts classes partnering with Angola Parks and Recreation Department where the classes are currently being held, said Everage, and the donation shows the value Steuben Arts Scene puts in this partnership.

“We value them as a partner, and that’s why we made the donation,” she said.

Everage said that Steuben Arts Scene requested that the donation should be used for arts programming, in particular to children art programs, as Steuben Arts Scene classes are already partially subsidized by a grant funding, and the donation Everage delivered to the Parks department also came from the grant, she said.

“This spring we are having some great artists come and featuring some of our local artists,” said Everage.

Some of the openings are still available, said Everage, in Snow Isn’t White with Doug Runyan in February, Advanced Acrylics with Lynne Liechty in March, Basic Cartooning with Lee Sauer in May, and Mural Art Workshop with Janelle Sloan in June.

“Steuben Arts Scene has been hosting a variety of Art classes at Commons Hall for all skill levels and all ages!’ said the Angola Parks and Recreation Department.

The price for a class participation is $10, and the new programming starts in January. Students are required to supply their own materials. Material list will be provided. The classes are held at Commons Hall lower level on 510 S. John St. For more information, please visit https://www.steubenartsscene.org/classes.

“Join in on the fun!” said the Angola Parks and Recreation Department.