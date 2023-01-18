Stetson Bennett’s College Football Hall of Fame Ineligibility Sparks Outcry

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett may not have been a statistically overwhelming quarterback like some of his peers, but it’s hard to argue against his importance of telling the story of college football in the 2020s.

However, according to current National Football Foundation rules, Bennett would be ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.

That’s because Bennett, despite finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022, was never a first-team All-American. Players must achieve first-team All-American status as a requirement for enshrinement in Atlanta, as Saturday Down South’s Connor O’Gara pointed out in a tweet during the national title game on Jan. 9.

