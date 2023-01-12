Stetson Bennett is Older Than These 16 NFL Quarterbacks

It is a truth Universally acknowledged that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is old.

The man was born Oct. 28, 1997—before the Advent of the BCS (much less the College Football Playoff), before Titanic was released, just over a month after Princess Diana’s funeral—and his veteran savvy proved an asset to Georgia in back-to-back national title runs.

However, Bennett will soon be off to the NFL. The Bulldogs signal-caller should have no trouble finding friends his age in the professional ranks, as he is already the senior of a jaw-dropping 16 quarterbacks who started at least one game in the 2022 season.

