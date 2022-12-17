Stetson Bennett has Brought a High Rate of Production to Georgia Football

Stetson Bennett’s journey to becoming the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia has been on repeat for the last couple of months, and rightfully so. Very few college football players get to say they were a Heisman finalist, nevertheless a former walk-on. Bennett has done the impossible during his time in Athens and completely turned his career around.

It’s not just his story that makes him such a memorable player. He has produced good results as Georgia’s starting quarterback, so much so that he has the opportunity to win two national championships in as many years with the program. He also remains in the running for possibly throwing for the most yards in a single season in program history.

