Stetson Bennett has Brought a High Rate of Production to Georgia Football

Stetson Bennett’s journey to becoming the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia has been on repeat for the last couple of months, and rightfully so. Very few college football players get to say they were a Heisman finalist, nevertheless a former walk-on. Bennett has done the impossible during his time in Athens and completely turned his career around.

It’s not just his story that makes him such a memorable player. He has produced good results as Georgia’s starting quarterback, so much so that he has the opportunity to win two national championships in as many years with the program. He also remains in the running for possibly throwing for the most yards in a single season in program history.

It wasn’t always like this for Bennett. Even when he decided to come back to Georgia, his career was up and down or so it seemed. But one thing that has always remained the same is how productive Georgia’s offense has been when Bennett is under center.

For context, USC’s quarterback Caleb Williams, who took home the Heisman this year, averaged 3.27 points per drive this season. With Williams in the game, 49 percent of the Trojans’ drives ended in touchdowns and 60 percent of them ended in points. Williams also had six more total possessions than Bennett did this season.

Good things have happened when Bennett is in control of Georgia’s offense. It’s how they have averaged 39.2 points per game so far this season and nearly 500 yards of total offense.

Bennett may not be the generational talent that people often label Williams as or the guy dripping with tools. Still, he has been a valuable piece in helping Georgia transition its offense into the efficient machine it is today.

It takes a collective team effort to reach the position that Georgia is currently in just a couple of weeks from the first round of the college football playoff. But there is no denying how valuable Bennett has been to Georgia even dating back to his original days with the program. He’s nicknamed the mailman for a reason and boy has he delivered for the Bulldogs.

