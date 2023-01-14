Stetson Bennett Celebration speech draws strong reaction from Georgia football fans

Bennett, less than a week removed from his six-touchdown effort in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU, took the stage at Sanford Stadium introduced by former Georgia quarterback DJ Shockley as the “GOAT” (greatest of all time).

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett was historically good in the national championship game, but his speech at the team’s celebration ceremony at Sanford Stadium didn’t leave all of the Georgia football audience cheering.

Shockley, a polished Atlanta television personality, asked Bennett what he was most proud of in front of the crowd of more than 30,000.

“The thing I’m most proud of,” Bennett began, pausing as though he was unsure of what to say next. “Man, y’all burned us, y’all kept telling us how bad we were. And we kept winning, And kept embarrassing people.

“It was 49-3 (vs. Oregon), 65-7 (vs. TCU), and y’all didn’t want to believe it Screw it, we got two rings.”

Bennett’s answer left many puzzled, as he was loved and supported by Bulldogs’ fans the past two seasons, inking more than $1 million in NIL deals as Advertisers flocked to the Cinderella story of a former walk-on turned Championship quarterback.

Coach Kirby Smart and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken both admitted they sold his talents short, only to come to admire his resiliency and play-making abilities as Georgia won back-to-back Championships with Bennett quarterback.

It’s true NFL types have questioned his talents, to the extent he has not been ranked among top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, and he has yet to receive an all-star game invite.