Stetser Elementary School in Chester adopted by Subaru and Philadelphia Union soccer team

CHESTER— Stetser Elementary Principal Dr. Lavada Greene had a wish list of a poster maker and possibly some new gym equipment when she first heard the Philadelphia Union and Subaru of America might adopt her school.

She got a lot more than that.

As part of the Subaru Loves Learning program, Subaru of America and the Philadelphia Union held a back-to-school celebration for teachers and students on the school playground Tuesday and announced the adoption of the entire school. The school will receive 20 school supply kits as well as school and athletic supplies worth $10,000.

Each of the 250 kindergarten through fifth-grade students received a soccer ball.

Through the donation, and in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru and the Union are “adopting” all classrooms in the school. Teachers can spend $500 each to purchase supplies for the school year, in addition to the Subaru school supply kits including items such as pens, pencils, markers, dry erase markers, earbuds, wipes and more.

“We hope you become professional soccer players and play for the best soccer team in the United States,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president of marketing for Subaru of America Inc., as he announced the award.

They also thanked the teachers and administrators for their efforts.

“We know you put a lot of your time, your money, your effort into helping these kids and they need your help, so we want to say thank you,” Bethke said.

Dr. Craig Parkinson, superintendent of Chester Upland School District, said the donation will help the district overall as they are able to spread resources.

“We’re looking to make sure all students have an opportunity to be successful, it’s a beautiful thing that the Union and Subaru can provide the students and teachers with such a wonderful contribution,” Parkinson said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for what you are doing for our community. This is going to do a lot for our children, it’s going to give them the opportunity to start off the school year with all the supplies they need, all the tools they need to go on and do some great things.”

“Oh my… from the bottom of my heart and the students thank you,” Greene said before allowing the children to go off and have some fun with the new soccer balls and displays set up for the event which included a festival celebration for students with refreshments and treats, games, soccer, cornhole and an appearance from Union mascot, Phang and players Nathan Harriel and goalkeeper Michael Freese.