Sterling volleyball finding ways to win – Sterling Journal-Advocate

The Class 3A competition hasn’t always been kind to Sterling volleyball this season, but the Tigers have found ways to still come out on top.

With just a few weeks left in the season, the Tigers boast an 8-7 record. They won two matches in straight sets over Frontier Academy and Berthoud, but suffered losses to Valley, Mead and Platte Valley just in the last couple of weeks.

They’ve had a few team leaders to lean on along the way as they continue to Sift through perhaps the toughest 3A league in the state, the Patriot League, which houses No. 1 Eaton, No. 3 Platte Valley, No. 4 University and No. 9 Resurrection Christian.

Senior middle hitter Jalyssa Maker has led her Tigers with 142 kills to date, but sophomore outside hitter Ady Santomaso hasn’t lagged too far behind with 125 of her own. Santomaso has also been a ringer on her serve, notching 29 aces in all. Sophomore setter Shayleigh Ulrich has driven her offense with 306 assists.

Maker (14 blocks), junior middle hitter Kaylee Myers (13 blocks), sophomore middle hitter Taylor Simants (12 blocks) and junior outside hitter Ailynn Wright (12 blocks) have all played pivotal roles on the front-line defense as senior defensive specialist Charli Frankenfeld (171 digs), Santomaso (127 digs) and Maker (110) have taken on that burden in the back row.

As the Tigers close out their season, they’ll try to stay above .500 with eight games left to play.

Merino volleyball stays white hot

No matter how far into the season No. 1 Merino volleyball gets, it seems no 1A team can contend with the heat they bring to the court.

Through 16 matches, only 2A’s top squad, Wiggins, managed to steal a win from the Rams, as just one other team, 1A’s No. 2 Fleming, claimed one set. Over the past few days, they added to their win totals with wins over Caliche and No. 5 Kit Carson. They only needed three sets each to get the job done.

Merino will head next to Akron on Friday.