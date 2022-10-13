Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club honored by National Magazine

Surprise, Ariz. (October 12, 2022) – Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club’s new $14.6 million clubhouse placed second in Golf Inc. magazine’s national “Clubhouse of the Year” competition in the New Private Clubhouse category. Results of the global competition appear in the September/October issue of the golf trade magazine. Sterling Grove’s Clubhouse of the Year recognition follows the Surprise, Arizona community’s Honorable mention in Golf Inc.’s 2022 Development of the Year competition, announced in July.

The Sterling Grove clubhouse opened in the spring of 2022 and has quickly become the social center of the 780-acre Sterling Grove luxury lifestyle community by Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Clubhouse amenities include the Flora Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness and movement studio, a full-service restaurant called Copper + Rye, and The Market (for grab-and-go food plus general convenience items). Members also enjoy three resort-style pools, nine pickleball courts, five tennis courts, bocce courts, as well as men’s and women’s locker rooms.

Designed by PHX Architecture, with interior design by Studio V, the goal of the Sterling Grove clubhouse was to create a modern vision of a farm with a unique blend of luxury and authentic charm. In addition, it was important to keep the interior bright and welcoming to the natural Arizona light. It brings the outdoors in by having a myriad of views of the surrounding mountains. Warm, earthy tones surround the exteriors, while pops of color help set the clubhouse buildings apart and create an appealing look.

“Since its inception, Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club was designed to be the premier luxury golf community in the West Valley, and we are thrilled that it has been recognized as one of the top Clubs in the nation,” said Dan Rhea, Division Vice President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “We realized quickly that Sterling Grove was something very special, with its beautiful Arizona views, a mix of modern and traditional architecture, and amenities unlike anything in the surrounding area. We are proud that so many people now call this amazing Sterling Grove community home.”

Golf Inc., the world’s only Magazine for golf course developers, owners and management company executives, annually recognizes top public and private, new and remodeled clubhouses around the globe in its Clubhouse of the Year competition. Judging of all “Clubhouse of the Year” entries was based on efficiency, aesthetics, vision and sustainability. Winners were chosen through blind judging.

Set against the backdrop of the Majestic White Tank Mountains, Sterling Grove’s 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course opened for play on February 11, 2021. The course showcases features from the golden age of golf architecture, providing Golfers with a very playable and enjoyable round . Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club will ultimately become an exclusive private club reserved for members and their guests. For a limited time as the Sterling Grove community continues its build out, the club will be open to daily-fee and unaccompanied non-member play.

Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club is managed by Troon and is the centerpiece of the staff-gated, luxury resort community that will encompass 2,200 homes and includes both all-ages and 55+ active adult neighborhoods. Incorporating design and architecture from some of Arizona’s most iconic neighborhoods, the community will include trails, parks, fishing, community gardens, pet friendly parks, and many new and innovative community amenities. Toll Brothers currently offers nine new home collections in Sterling Grove with a wide range of home designs and architectural styles, priced from the mid-$400,000s.

For more information on Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club, visit www.sterlinggroveclub.com or call 623-213-7000.

