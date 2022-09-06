Sterling golf finishes second at own Invitational – Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling boys golf certainly knows how to compete.

On Friday, the Tigers hosted 20 teams at the Northeastern 18 for the Chad Godfrey Memorial Tournament, only to tie for second as a team with Liberty Common and Frontier Academy with 246 cumulative strokes. Resurrection Christian beat them all out with a 233 score.

Three top-15 finishes didn’t hurt the Tigers’ chances.

Junior Will Bornhoft took control of Sterling’s course play as he carded a 6-over-par 78, only to see sophomore Ethan Thyne trail just behind with a 79. The two finished fifth and eighth, respectively, as junior Trey Colerickt lagged behind with an 85 for 15th place. Senior Ryder McConnell and senior Jack Bornhoft matched each other’s efforts as they both shot an 89.

Freshman Dayten DiOrio fired a 93, good for 39th, as sophomore Colin Linn (101, 59th) and senior Trevor Berg (105, 70th) rounded out the Tigers’ efforts. The Tigers ended the round ranked 18th in Class 3A, thanks to a scoring average of 253.5. First-place Colorado Academy, by comparison, averages 219.8 strokes per round.

Sterling softball continues to impress

Two weeks into the season, Sterling softball can say it hasn’t lost to a single Colorado team.

Through seven games, the Tigers’ 6-1 record is certainly nothing to scoff at. That Lone blemish, an 11-3 loss to Nebraska’s Scottsbluff, is nothing compared to their success rate against stateside teams, many of whom have found themselves on the end of a Mercy rule.

To date, the fifth-ranked Tigers have scored 66 runs while giving up just 15, including the Scottsbluff game. Senior pitcher Reagan Fehringer has slayed on the mound with 59 strikeouts while giving up just nine walks and nine earned runs. Junior Haley Emmerson has kept her bat white-hot with a .688 batting average as Fehringer leads the scoring drive with 13 RBIs and 12 hits.

They’ll look to keep the fire going when they host Lyons on Tuesday for a 4 pm first pitch.