Stephens Gets 3 More Soccer Commits!

VSN (admin) Published Monday, January 23, 2023 – 01:30 PM





Stephens College Soccer signs 3 players from Missouri for Fall of 2023

It has been a busy week of recruiting for Stephens College soccer. “In the past week, we signed letters of intent with three student athletes from Missouri,” announced Coach Bruce Palmbaum .

Allison Glenn, from O’Fallon, MO, joins the Stars hailing from Ft Zumwalt West High School and the St. Louis Lou Fusz Athletic Club. Glenn, a midfielder, will be Entering Stephens as an undeclared major. “We spotted Allison at an ID event her club put on over a year ago. She visited Stephens and found the size of the campus and the program offerings perfect for her needs. She is a creative attacking player with a ton of upside potential and I couldn’t be happier that she is joining us,” Coach Palmbaum remarked.

Kayla Mislark, also from O’Fallon, MO, joins the Stars and like Glenn, she arrives from Ft. Zumwalt North High School and the St Louis Lou Fusz Athletic Club. Mislark, a midfielder, will be studying nursing. “We have been watching Kayla over a couple of years now. She is a Talented and effective player who is calm and steady with the ball and can penetrate defenses with her Precision passing,” Coach Palmbaum adamantly voiced.

Sofia Jones, from Marshall, MO, joins the Stars coming from Marshall High School. Jones is a 3-sport athlete who will be a Pre-Veterinary major in the college of Health Sciences. “We were impressed by Sofia last spring during the high school season. She comes to us with a ton of athletic ability. She is a natural attacking player, incredibly Athletic and can play any position,” says Coach Palmbaum.

It’s exciting to have 3 quality players from Missouri join us at Stephens College. Coach Palmbaum excitedly reports that, “As the team works hard to improve, so does each of our recruiting classes.”

The Stars begin their 2023 fall campaign against Southwestern Christian at Battle High School on August 27th at 7:00 PM.

Stephens College Soccer Women’s American Midwest Conference Recruiting