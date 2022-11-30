Stephen Robinson criticizes handball rule amid recent VAR controversy

St Mirre’s manager Stephen Robinson has criticized the current handball rules, calling them a “joke.”

Since the introduction of VAR in Scotland, there have been a number of controversial decisions.

And the Northern Irishman feels that despite officials doing their best to explain things, the regulations are still not up to scratch.

They said: “I think the fourth officials have been very good in trying to explain it to me personally.

“Some of the manager’s weren’t quite in agreement with that but look, it’s new, it’s everywhere else in the game so we have to deal with it and we have to get better at it

“My biggest complaint is the handball rule, that’s not the referee’s, they have to go with the rule, the rule is a joke.”

The former Motherwell boss also highlighted how if both the Celtic and Rangers Managers were to flag the issues then something might be done to rectify them.

“It’s causing a lot of issues. It’s causing an issue for the referee as well and they have to follow the letter of the law so it’s not the referee’s fault, that’s something that needs looked at.

“I think it’s IFAB, isn’t it, it’s further up the ladder but they won’t listen to someone like me. Hopefully Ange or Michael Beale says it and somebody further up the ladder listens.”

