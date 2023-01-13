Stephen Mills: The Alchemy of Art

Overview

Come spend an evening with Stephen Mills, the Artistic Director of Ballet Austin. Known for his innovative and collaborative choreographic projects that pull from multiple arts disciplines and social justice issues, his work has been performed all over the United States and worldwide.

From his Inaugural season as Artistic Director in 2000, Mills attracted attention with his world-premiere production of “Hamlet,” hailed by Dance Magazine as, “sleek and sophisticated.” The Washington Post recognized Ballet Austin as “one of the nation’s best-kept ballet secrets” in 2004 after Ballet Austin performed Mills’ world Premiere of “The Taming of the Shrew,” commissioned by and performed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC

The Company was first invited to perform at the Kennedy Center in January of 2002 with Mills’ production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and later presented various works at The Joyce Theater (NYC) in 2005. In 2005, Mills led a community-wide human rights Collaboration that culminated in the world Premiere work “Light / The Holocaust & Humanity Project” (“Light”). In 2006, “Light” was awarded the Audrey & Raymond Maislin Humanitarian Award by the Anti-Defamation League. In September 2013, the work made its international debut with a tour of three cities in Israel. In October 2016, Mills led his company of Dancers through a 16-city tour of the People’s Republic of China. “Producing Light” is an Emmy Award-winning documentary that focuses on the creative Alchemy out of which the work evolved.