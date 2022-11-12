Stephen Jones talks complementary offense in the NFL, Cowboys improving in run defense

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones recently joined the GBag Nation is 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM] to discuss the NFL’s trend of complementary football and he gave his thoughts on how Dallas plans to fix its run defense.

Teams are running more than they have in 35 years and they’re having more success than in almost any season ever when it comes to yards per attempt. How much is Offensive football changing?

Stephen Jones: “I think it’s complementary football, as Mike [McCarthy] uses the term all the time. You look at some of these teams and the better running teams have really strong defenses, and are committed to the run. The offense and defense complement each other, which is positive. But the other thing I would say, if you look at some of the teams that really do it well, they have very athletic quarterbacks. When you have to account for all 11 on the field, it makes it a lot more difficult than defense used to be when all the quarterbacks in the league were pocket passer types and you didn’t have to account for them as a runner.

“With the game evolving, you’re seeing these great athletes that can run the ball, run it well and do it consistently. We played against one of those guys who gave us fits the other day with the Bears in [Justin] Fields. They’re one of the top running teams in the league. The reason I think the yards per attempt are up is because you do gotta account for the quarterback as a runner and that’s a challenge.”

Next up is Green Bay. How confident are you that the run defense will get better in the second half of the season?

Jones: “I’m confident. I think we’ve got one of the best in the business in Dan Quinn as our coordinator. He understands with the pass Rush that we have, I think we’re No. 1 in sacks right now. To negate that rush, people are gonna want to run the football. We’ve got to continue to have our gap integrity, be disciplined on the defensive side of the ball and not just be thinking about getting the pressure and getting the sack. As you see, when the lights come on, these guys are coming.

“Just being more disciplined, but I do think Dan will get this done and get it ingrained in them, and I think we’ll continue to improve.”

How unique is it to renew the rivalry between the Cowboys and Packers?

Jones: “It’s just amazing to go up there. It just exudes what our game is all about. You go back to the Lombardi days and all the Hall of Fame great players that played in that era. They’ve continued to put out Hall of Fame type players with [Brett] Favre and [Aaron] Rodgers. Reggie White, all of the great players, all of the great coaches. To go to Lambeau Field, it doesn’t get any better than that.

“I’m looking forward to it in terms of just feeling what football is all about and at the same time, waking up in some night sweats worrying about what kind of game Aaron Rodgers is gonna have.”

Is Odell Beckham Jr. the only veteran free agent you guys are looking at?

Jones: “We’re always, we’re filling practice Squad spots. Looking for opportunities there, maybe to get some looks at some players. In terms of that caliber of a player being available, he’d be the only one.”

