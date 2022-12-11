Stephen Curry’s Warriors Set to Lose “Architect of 4 NBA Championships” After Stalemate: REPORT

The Golden State Warriors have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most successful franchises in the last decade. The Warriors have clinched four championships in the last eight years. A big credit for Golden State’s success goes to legendary players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. However, there has been another competent professional working behind the scenes to hold everything together for the past eight years. Notably, Stephen Curry’s Warriors could possibly lose the ‘Architect of 4 NBA Championships’ due to a frustrating impasse.

A recent report has claimed that the Golden State Warriors’ president of basketball operations, Bob Myers, has only a few months left on his contract. Moreover, the esteemed team executive remains without a deal with his contract coming to an end in June 2023. The Warriors initiated the conversations regarding a new contract. However, the negotiations between the franchise and Myers appear to have come to a stalemate.

Stephen Curry & Co. might lose Myers

Bob Myers has been a part of the Warriors since 2011, when he was hired as an Assistant GM. The two-time NBA Executive of the Year soon rose through the ranks and was promoted to GM’s position in 2012. Myers has supervised all the team-related activities including drafts, trades, and free agent signings since then. He has also played a crucial role behind the scenes to make the Warriors a modern Giant in the league.

As per a recent ESPN report, “Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — architect of four NBA Championships in the past eight years — is Entering into the final months of his contract and remains without a new deal.”

Myers had successfully created strong working relationships within the team, including owner Joseph Lacob, Coach Steve Kerr, and stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Thus, the absence of Myers could be a huge hit for the Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs have an estimated $500 million Payroll and luxury tax bill coming up next season. Therefore, they might be under pressure to secure Myers, who has established himself as one of the most accomplished team executives in the NBA.