Stephen Curry’s Davidson College Homecoming Headlined with Commencement Ceremony, Jersey Retirement and Hall of Fame Induction

Stephen Curry’s pursuit of Excellence has no limits, as the four-time NBA Champion returned to Davidson College to receive his college Diploma and fulfill a promise he made 13 years prior.

On Wednesday, Curry walked in a one-man commencement ceremony, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Davidson College. The two-time NBA Champion previously attended Davidson College from 2006 to 2009.

In addition to his academic achievements, Curry was also recognized for his Athletic excellence, having been inducted into Davidson College’s Hall of Fame and getting his No. 30 jersey Retired by the university, becoming the first jersey number in the college’s history to be removed from rotation.

Ahead of the ceremonial celebrations, Curry began his Homecoming return to where it all started, taking part in on-court workouts at Davidson College.

The two-time NBA MVP strutted through Davidson College’s Belk Arena in a graduation cap and gown, where he was greeted by an arena full of family, friends and former and current Davidson students.

“This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family,” Curry said in a moment of reflection, having re-enrolled in the institution and completed his coursework 13 years after Entering the NBA.

“Super proud of today,” the 2022 NBA Finals MVP shared as his family joined him on stage following the commencement speeches.

During the ceremony, Davidson College President Doug Hicks stated, “To earn this degree you showed determination and perseverance. It would have been so easy, so straightforward not to complete your college degree. Yet in response to that idea, you did what you did to 29 other NBA organizations, you said, ‘night, night.'”

Curry, who was unable to attend the college’s conventional graduation ceremony due to the 2022 NBA Playoffs, received a standing ovation after he was handed his Diploma on stage.

After his graduation ceremony, the four-time NBA Champion was inducted into the Davidson College Athletics Hall of Fame, followed by the retirement of his No. 30 jersey number.

During his time at Davidson, Curry led the Wildcats to the Elite 8 (2008) and completed his college career as the Southern Conference’s all-time leading scorer. In 2008, the guard set an NCAA record with 162 triples and the following year, was named the 2009 Southern Conference Bob Waters Male Athlete of the Year and was a Consensus All-American in 2009.

Curry remains the school’s all-time leader in points (2635), 3-pointers (414), 3-point field goal percentage (41.2) and steals per game (2.1).

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP took to the mic himself, stating, “The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an amazing education, join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program for what it is in Coach (Bob) McKillop.”

Curry concluded the ceremony on a high-note, quite literally, closing out with the Serenade of the song Sweet Caroline, a longtime Davidson Wildcats basketball tradition.

“I’m a graduate. I’m a Davidson alum and I am in the Hall of Fame. And that’s pretty crazy,” the two-time NBA MVP stated.