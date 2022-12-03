Stephen Curry Workouts Caused NBA Player to Throw Up, Trainer Says

Stephen Curry’s workouts are sprint-driven and famously hard.

Curry’s trainer Brandon Payne said an NBA player once made it only five minutes into one of Curry’s workouts before throwing up.

Curry’s workouts prepare him for the constant motion of the Warriors offense and to shoot with tired legs.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



Even other NBA players can’t handle Stephen Curry’s workouts.

Curry is among the fittest players in basketball, thanks to relentless, sprint-driven workouts. Curry’s training sessions are designed to prepare him for his constant motion in the Warriors offense, but also require him to shoot with tired legs, simulating real games.

Speaking on the “Basketball Illuminati” podcast, Curry’s trainer, Brandon Payne, revealed that one current (nameless) NBA player tapped out of a workout with Curry after just five minutes.

“We’ve had a player who’s still in the NBA go through the first five minutes, sat down on the floor beside the door for about 30 seconds, stood up, went outside and threw up and was done,” Payne said. “It was a good player, too! It was not a bad player.”

Payne said that when other players have to stop during their workouts, he and Curry simply continue on without them.

Stephen Curry works out Harder than most NBA players.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images





Payne also spoke at length about a summer workout with Curry and Trae Young, whose deep shooting range and off-the-dribble skills have often been compared to Curry’s. Payne said after a warmup, they began a shooting competition where both players sprinted full court, corner to corner, seeing who could make four three-pointers first. They said Young looked surprised by the speed of the workouts and struggled early on.

“When we were first going through that corner to corner stuff, it looked like someone had thrown a heavy vest on Trae’s back or something,” Payne said. He added that once Young got accustomed to the speed, he rebounded and had a good workout.

Payne had previously explained some of Curry’s workouts to Insider. In one drill, Curry runs corner to corner, trying to make six Threes in 55 seconds. If he fails, he does it again.

Another drill is called “full court star.”

During this drill, Curry runs to opposite ends of the court: corner to corner, left wing to left wing, right wing to right win, corner to corner, then back to the top of the keys, shooting three-pointers at each spot. He has to do this in 55 seconds and make at least eight of his 10 attempts.

Payne told Insider that Curry regularly beats the drill, but if he doesn’t, he shoots two free throws and does it again.

This is what a “full court star” looks like.

Meaghan Skinner Photography/Getty Images; Insider





Other players have spoken about how even reaching Curry’s baseline for a workout takes time.

While promoting the movie “Hustle” on “Jake’s Takes,” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards Revealed that he failed a pre-draft workout with the Warriors while going through one of Curry’s drills.

“I’m doing this drill that they say Steph is doing,” Edwards began. “I’m running, touching the line, shoot. Running, touching the line, shoot. You’ve got to make five in a row. I couldn’t do it. I’m too tired. I’m like, ‘ Man, it’s just too much.’ But I’m not saying this, so I’m just jogging. After the workout, Steve [Kerr] comes to me like, ‘You can’t go any faster?’ I’m like, ‘I thought I was going pretty fast.’ He was like, ‘Nah, do it again.'”

Edwards said he tried to go faster, but Kerr said it still wasn’t fast enough. So Edwards began sprinting through the drill.

“Now I’m trying to sprint, and now I’m looking all crazy – missing left, missing right. So then we go to dinner and he’s telling me, ‘Man, if we’re going to draft you at No. 2 , you’ve got to be a hard worker. You ain’t working hard enough.'”

Payne told Insider that Curry’s impressive work ethic is why the Warriors star keeps improving, even as he gets older.

“Stephen does every drill like his hair is on fire,” Payne said. “The guy moves at such an Incredible pace…. He still goes through every drill like he’s trying to make a roster.”